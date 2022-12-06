Russia readjusts foreign policy to push for multipolarity, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia has been encouraging the global trend toward a multipolar world order, and the current revision of its foreign policy proves that, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Primakov Readings, an international forum of experts, diplomats and decision-makers, he highlighted Eurasia’s role in seeing the whole system of international relations gradually gravitate toward multipolarity. "Russia has supported and encouraged this mainstream trend, and the overhaul of our foreign policy we are currently witnessing proves that," he stressed.

According to Ushakov, Moscow will continue pursuing this policy jointly with its partners and friends - those countries who value their sovereignty and "prefer cooperation that is free of any senseless confrontation" and who shun Russophobia.