Western countries’ attempts to impose their rules on others are bound to fail — Russian PM

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Some Western countries’ attempts to impose their rules on others though illegitimate pressure are bound to fail, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a video conference meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Monday.

"The global world order is undergoing a serious change. Some Western countries decided that they can use illegitimate economic sanctions, restrictions and political pressure to impose their rule on others, ignoring the interests of others. Such attempts are bound to fail," Mishustin pointed out.

He expressed confidence that "in the new geopolitical reality, comprehensive and strategic partnership between Russia and China will fully reveal its great creative potential."