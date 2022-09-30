Donbass, other territories had humanitarian reasons to quit Ukraine — upper house speaker

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The DPR, LPR, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions had the right to secede from Ukraine not only on the basis of the UN Charter, but also for humanitarian reasons, Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia. The ceremony took place in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace on Friday.

"First of all, this is convincing evidence of the inevitability of the return of Donetsk, Lugansk, and Novorossiya to Russia. Not only because they have the legitimate right to self-determination, which is enshrined in the UN Charter. I would say that the territories also have the right to secede for humanitarian reasons," Matviyenko said on the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.