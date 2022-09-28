UN SC to meet over sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines on Friday — deputy envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council concerning acts of sabotage against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines is scheduled for Friday, September 30, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Russia had requested a UN SC session in connection with provocations on the pipelines.

"The French presidency of the UN SC notified us that given the Security Council’s busy schedule (there are meetings for tomorrow morning and afternoon), the session we requested on sabotage against Nord Stream is scheduled for 3 p.m. New York time (10 p.m. Moscow time) Friday, September 30," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.