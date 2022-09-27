Kherson Region head expects transition period for integration into Russia to be short

KHERSON, September 27. /TASS/. The transition period for the intergration of the Kherson Region into the Russian Federation will not be long, the head of the military-civilian administration of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said.

"The faster the institution of power begins to work, the easier it will be for people to live. There will be a transition period, of course. Until we teach our officials, in a good sense, when they learn the laws of the Russian Federation. There will be this period, but I expect that it will not last long," he told reporters.

He specified that in case of joining Russia, the Kherson Region will have a governor, and the military-civilian administration will be transformed into the regional administration. At the same time, according to Saldo, the region's residents who are currently receiving Russian passports will not be subject to military conscription and will not be subject to mobilization.

Saldo noted that control on the border with Crimea will remain, as there is a high probability of an increase in the number of sabotage groups.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions are currently holding the vote.