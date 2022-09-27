NATO won’t interfere if Russia uses nuke weapons against Ukrainian aggression — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. NATO will not interfere if Russia uses nuclear weapons in response to Ukrainian aggression, and Kiev must realize this to some degree, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Let’s imagine that Russia is forced to use its most formidable weapons against the Ukrainian regime, which has committed a large-scale act of aggression that is endangering the very existence of our state. I believe that NATO will not directly interfere in the conflict even in this scenario," Medvedev wrote.

He said that the security of Washington, London, and Brussels was "much more important to NATO than the fate of a dying Ukraine, even if it is abundantly supplied with all kinds of weapons". According to Medvedev, supplying weapons to Kiev is nothing more than business for Western countries, even if it is "densely mixed with hatred" towards Russia.

"The overseas [the US] and European demagogues are not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse. That is why they will swallow the use of any weapon in the current conflict", Deputy Chairman of Russian Security Council stressed, "It would be good if the authorities in Kiev realized this sad conclusion at least a little bit. Alas, this is almost unrealistic," the politician concluded.

According to the Russian nuclear doctrine (the Fundamentals of Russia’s Nuclear Deterrence State Policy, approved in 2020) the country may use nuclear weapons if the enemy uses this or other types of weapons of mass destruction against Russia and its allies, reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles to attack Russia and its allies is received, the enemy strikes facilities necessary for retaliatory actions of nuclear force, and in case of aggression against Russia using conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened.