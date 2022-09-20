Putin states great potential of North Caucasus republics for economic growth

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s North Caucasus republics Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia have rich potential for the growth of economic indicators, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a festive event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the republics.

"I want to emphasize that today you have every opportunity to unleash the rich potential of your republics, to ensure the growth of basic economic indicators," the head of state said.

According to him, for this purpose the republics need to continue to improve the quality and competitiveness of the products, to encourage entrepreneurial activity and the creation of new modern jobs.

"It is important to attract additional investments to the regions for the implementation of large long-term projects, primarily in the field of mining and processing of minerals, in energy, construction, in agriculture," Putin said.

The President stated the growth of agricultural production and stronger positions of small and medium businesses in those regions.

"Of course, all these successes have a positive effect on regional income. Measures to support enterprises and sectors of the economy adopted by federal and regional authorities became the growth incentives for the economies of three regions. And the state will continue to help its domestic manufacturers," the President emphasized.