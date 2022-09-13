Allied forces entrenched on outskirts of Artyomovsk — DPR head

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Allied forces have established a foothold on the outskirts of the city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by the Kiev regime) in the DPR, the republic’s head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"There, [on the Artyomovsk direction], the guys are advancing and they are moving forward well. They have entrenched on the outskirts of Artyomovsk," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

According to him, the allied forces are also gaining ground in the direction of Ugledar, Peski and Maryinka. "[They] are advancing. They are gaining ground both in the vicinity of Peski and Maryinka and in the direction of Ugledar," Pushilin said.

On Tuesday, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS that, according to intelligence, the units of Ukraine’s army were preparing to retreat from Artyomovsk. He also said that the Ukrainian formations were moving their command posts from Artyomovsk over the successful advancement of the allied forces.