Russia imposes sanctions on 25 US nationals including actors Sean Penn, Ben Stiller — MFA

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia imposed sanctions on 25 US nationals, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in a tit-for-tat measure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"As a measure in response to the ever-expanding personal sanctions on Russian citizens by [the US President] Joe Biden’s administration a permanent ban to enter the Russian Federation has been imposed on another group of US Congress members, high-ranking officials, members of the business and expert community and cultural figures (25 people)," the statement said.

The list of names of the people that have included on the blacklist has been published on the ministry’s website. The list includes actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

The ministry said any further hostile moves by Washington will continue to be met with a resolute rebuff.

"The hostile actions of the US government, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the US, will continue to receive a decisive rebuff," the statement said.

In June, Russia, in a tit-for-tat measure, imposed sanctions on 25 US nationals that are responsible for shaping the Russophobic policy. They included family members of US President Joe Biden and renowned political scientist working as a professor at Stanford University Francis Fukuyama.