Russian air defenses intercept eight HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted eight HIMARS rockets in the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Russian air defense capabilities shot down five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Yegorovka, Blagodatnoye and Stepnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chkalovo in the Kherson Region and Dvurechnoye in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they shot down 13 shells of multiple launch rocket systems, including eight HIMARS rockets in the area of Kakhovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft, missile and artillery troops struck eight Ukrainian command posts in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops continue striking military sites on Ukrainian territory. In the past 24 hours, they struck the Ukrainian army’s eight command posts, and also manpower and military hardware in 142 areas," the spokesman said.

The Russian troops destroyed six Ukrainian army missile/artillery arms and ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Pervomaiskoye in the Nikolayev Region, Novoaleksandrovka in the Kherson Region, Zelenodolsk in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zvanovka, Slavyansk and Cherkasskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.

In addition, the Russian troops obliterated a radar of a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile system in the area of the settlement of Rogan in the Kharkov Region and a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile launcher and a US-made counter-battery radar near the settlement of Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov reported.

The Russian Aerospace Forces struck the command post of the Ukrainian army’s 102nd territorial defense brigade in the Zaporozhye Region, eliminating about 30 militants, Konashenkov reported.

The Russian forces delivered strikes against the positions of the Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic, eliminating about 100 militants, Konashenkov reported.

"The strikes against the positions of the 72nd mechanized brigade in the area of Zaitsevo, the 112th territorial defense brigade near Artyomovsk and the 101st territorial defense brigade in the area of Yakovlevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic eliminated up to 100 nationalists, two tanks and 15 vehicles," the spokesman said.

The Russian forces delivered strikes against the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized brigade in the Nikolayev Region in the past 24 hours, killing over 50 militants, Konashenkov reported.

"A concentrated strike against the combat positions of the 28th mechanized brigade in the area of the settlement of Luparevo in the Nikolayev Region eliminated over 50 nationalists, and also seven armored and special vehicles," the spokesman said.

The Russian forces struck two Ukrainian platoons of Grad multiple launch rocket systems in counter-battery fire in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In counter-battery warfare, two Ukrainian platoons of Grad multiple rocket launchers were incapacitated in the areas of the settlements of Kodema and Soledar," the spokesman said.

The Russian troops also obliterated three Ukrainian platoons of Giatsint-B artillery guns in the areas of the communities of Serebryanka and Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Limany in the Nikolayev Region. In addition, they destroyed two Ukrainian platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near the settlements of Korobochkino and Chuguyev in the Kharkov Region, the general added.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 267 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 148 helicopters, 1,790 unmanned aerial vehicles, 368 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,372 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 814 multiple rocket launchers, 3,329 field artillery guns and mortars and 5,016 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, the general reported.