Russia seeking to develop military-technical cooperation with Brunei — defense official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s deputy defense minister, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, has discussed pressing international security issues with his counterpart from Brunei, Abdul Razak bin Haji Abdul Kadir, on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"I would like to express gratitude to Brunei Darussalam for consistently taking part in major international events [in Russia]. <…> We have always appreciated any opportunity we have to discuss our bilateral cooperation in various spheres with you. We are extremely interested in developing bilateral military and military-technical cooperation and in fighting transnational crime as well as other regional and global security issues," Fomin said.

In his turn, the Brunei deputy defense minister thanked the Russian side for the hearty welcome and congratulated it on the successful start of the conference.

The two defense officials discussed ways to boost cooperation between Russia and Brunei in defense as well as current issues on the bilateral agenda in a friendly atmosphere, the Russian Defense Ministry noted.