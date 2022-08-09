Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian Air Force command post in Vinnitsa Region — top brass

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian forces obliterated by precision weapons a Ukrainian Air Force dug-in command post in the Vinnitsa Region, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"The strikes by air-launched long-range precision missiles destroyed an operational dug-in command post of the Ukrainian Air Force in the area of the settlement of Voronovitsa in the Vinnitsa Region," the spokesman said.

Russia’s sea-launched precision weapons also struck a large ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Uman in the Cherkassy Region, the general added.

"The strike destroyed over 300 rockets of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and a large amount of ammunition rounds for American M777 howitzers," Konashenkov reported.

HIMARS rocket system

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a highly mobile multiple launch rocket system developed by the US-based defense technology corporation, Lockheed Martin. The launcher with six tubes of 227mm rockets or one ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) ballistic missile is mounted on a five-tonne six-wheel chassis of FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle) transporters.

The launcher fires over 20 types of munitions with a strike range of 30 km to 80 km (for rockets) and 300 km and more (for a tactical missile). The system has been accepted for service in some countries, including the United States, Singapore, the UAE, Canada, Poland, Romania and Jordan.

M777 howitzer

The M777 is a 155mm towed howitzer developed by the UK-based defense firm, BAE Systems, which replaced the US Army’s heavier M198 artillery guns. The M777 can fire conventional shells at a distance of about 25 km and special munitions at a range of 40 km.

The howitzer features a high-precision digital fire control system (Towed Artillery Digitization) that uses GPS and drone data for directing the weapon at the target. The gun’s upgraded A2 version can fire M982 Excalibur guided shells with an extended flight range.

The M777 howitzer is used by the ground forces of the United States, Australia, Canada, India, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine. The howitzer was first employed in combat during the war in Afghanistan.

The US, Canadian and Australian militaries earlier reported the delivery of M777 howitzers and ammunition to Ukraine.