UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling of the country’s nuclear facilities may trigger a Chernobyl-like disaster, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Igor Vishnevetsky told reporters.

According to him, the Ukrainian military’s recent shelling attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was an outrageous incident that could have far-reaching consequences.

"The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe, it is a huge complex with about 12,000 personnel," the diplomat noted. "Why did our troops take control of it? Because such facilities should be left unprotected as there is a need to ensure their security. Given the regime that is in power in Kiev, anything can be expected. Some nationalist units may try to seize the NPP and start acting like terrorists and using blackmail," Vishnevetsky noted.

"Since nuclear facilities are controlled by the IAEA, special indicators are installed there, there are devices that record and send data to the agency. Inspections take place on a regular basis," the senior Russian diplomat emphasized. "In this regard, the need arose for the IAEA to continue its activities at the Zaporozhye NPP. We were all for it and maintained close contact with the IAEA Secretariat and the agency’s director general. Preparations were made for an IAEA visit to the Zaporozhye NPP," he specified. However, in Vishnevetsky’s words, the visit was canceled at the last moment "because it could harm Kiev and its Western sponsors."

"The situation is very dangerous. I don’t know what else Ukraine may do if not stopped. A Chernobyl-like disaster may take place," Vishnevetsky said, adding: "However, the UN is silent.".