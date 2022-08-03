Kremlin spokesman calls not to make loud claims of world war amid Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called not make "loud and scary claims" about a threat of a large-scale world war amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

When asked to provide an assessment of how close the world has come to a new global standoff and to a threat of a large-scale global war amid Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Peskov called "not to make loud claims."

"I do not advocate making such loud, scary statements. I suggest not to do that," the spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the spokesman called not to underestimate the level of tensions that was caused in the Asia Pacific Region by this visit.

"This is the purest form of provocation. This is not a line aimed at supporting freedom and democracy at all. This is nothing but a provocation. We must call such steps by their proper names," the spokesman underscored.

He noted that Moscow is adamant that "no political goals could or should be achieved by such provocative steps."

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan later on Tuesday, August 2. Her visit has become the first visit of a US politician of such rank in the last 25 years. Beijing repeatedly warned Washington, that it will not leave such visit without consequences and will take harsh measures.