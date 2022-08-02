Russia to continue doing its utmost to ensure Zaporozhye NPP safety — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia will continue doing all it can to ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and will transmit impartial information to the UN nuclear watchdog, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Russia will continue doing all it can to ensure nuclear and physical safety at the Zaporozhye NPP and protect the station from Ukrainian attacks," the Russian diplomat said.

"We will continue giving the public at large and international organizations a maximally full picture of the developments at the Zaporozhye NPP. We will transfer impartial information to the IAEA and continue its official publication in the form of the agency’s information circulars. We expect the support of all reasonable forces that share the responsibility for the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP," the diplomat said.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out, "the Kiev seekers of raising stakes" fail to comprehend fully what their reckless actions may lead to.

"They completely do not care both about themselves and the risks for neighboring European states. Meanwhile, the neighboring European states are apparently somewhat ‘mentally paralyzed," failing to comprehend what is taking place close at hand and what this may lead to," she added.

IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Director General Rafael Grossi said at a conference of the countries - parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons on August 1 that the UN nuclear watchdog’s delegation was ready to visit the Zaporozhye NPP.