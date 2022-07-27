Russia ready to implement joint plans with Ethiopia in military-technical sphere — Lavrov

ADDIS ABABA, July 27. /TASS/. The Russian side has confirmed its readiness to implement joint plans with Ethiopian partners in the sphere of military and technical cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen on Wednesday.

"We have good traditions in the sphere of military and technical cooperation. Today, we confirmed our readiness to implement new plans in this sphere, including taking into account the interests of our Ethiopian friends in ensuring their defensive ability," the Russian top diplomat said.

Lavrov also noted that Moscow was ready to develop both bilateral humanitarian and cultural contacts and cooperation in the sphere of education with Addis Ababa. "Russia is ready to continue providing assistance to Ethiopia in training its domestic specialists in various spheres," he added.