Putin, Erdogan to hold talks in Sochi on August 5, Kremlin confirms

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin has confirmed that talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take place in Sochi on August 5.

"Yes," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question by TASS as to whether such a meeting is planned.

Earlier on Tuesday, the administration of the Turkish leader said that Erdogan was planning to come to Sochi on August 5 on a one-day visit for a meeting with Putin. According to Ankara, it is planned to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The last time Erdogan and Putin met was in Tehran on the sidelines of the Astana-format summit. Over recent months, the two leaders repeatedly held phone conversations. The last time Erdogan visited Russia was last September when he also met with Putin in Sochi.