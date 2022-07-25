New Sri Lankan president gets Putin’s congratulations — media

NEW DELHI, July 25. /TASS/. Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe has received congratulations on his election from Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Ada Derana news outlet reported.

"Please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of your election as President. The Russian-Sri Lankan relations are of traditionally friendly nature. I am counting on your activities as Head of State to foster further development of constructive bilateral cooperation in various spheres for the benefit of our peoples and in the interest of strengthening regional stability and security. I wish you every success as well as good health and prosperity," Putin said in his message, published by the news outlet.

According to Ada Derana, the message was conveyed to Wickremesinghe by Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yury Matery.

Wickremesinghe took the oath of office on July 21. He was elected as the country’s president by Sri Lankan lawmakers on July 20, following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Political tensions started rising in Sri Lanka on July 9 when people protesting against declining living standards seized the residences of the president and the prime minister. Over 100 people suffered injuries in the unrest.