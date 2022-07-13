Allied forces moving ahead in advance on Seversk, Soledar, DPR head says

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The allied forces of the Donbass republics and the Russian army are moving ahead in their advance on Seversk and Soledar, Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"As for Seversk and Soledar, the units of the allied forces keep advancing in that direction. As for Ugledar, there are also certain successes there, although progress is not as quick as it would be desired," he said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev.Live television channel.

It is easy to work with people on the territories liberated from the Ukrainian military, Pushilin said. "People waited for this moment and they need humanitarian support as they have suffered a lot. All of our services operating there, from public reception offices to our officials engaged in all the spheres are working under bombardments when a shell can land at any moment. Nonetheless, all the services are strictly fulfilling their duties," the DPR head said.

"Considering the liberation of the republic’s north, the logistics routes there are complex as they stretch across the LPR [Lugansk People’s Republic] because there is no direct access across DPR territory so far. These complexities have their impact on timely deliveries but we have learnt, nonetheless, to work already in these conditions," the DPR head said.