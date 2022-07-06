No decisions made on Kazakhstan joining sanctions on Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. There have been no decisions on Kazakhstan joining sanctions against Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, the two countries maintain regular contact both at the highest level and at the level of governments. "So no such decisions have been made. On the contrary, there have been statements about determination to continue boosting our interaction, jointly respond to challenges coming from overseas and reduce the consequences of these unfriendly actions. This is what we are guided by," the Russian presidential spokesman noted, when speaking about relations between Moscow and Nur-Sultan.

Peskov added that Kazakhstan "undoubtedly" remained a friendly country for Russia.

Russia’s Kommersant daily wrote earlier that a draft order regulating the implementation of restrictions on the delivery of certain goods to Russia had been published for public comment by the Kazakh Finance Ministry. According to the newspaper, the document says that the Kazakh authorities won’t certify electronic invoices for this kind of cargo.