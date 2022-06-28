Russia has existed under sanctions since Ivan the Terrible — upper house speaker

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The sanctions imposed on Russia will not be able to stop the country’s development, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday.

"The current situation requires the maximum mobilization and concentration. Sometimes, when contacting certain organizations, one gets an impression that not everyone is fully aware of this," Matviyenko said during a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Some hope that everything will be like it was before again. We all understand very well that it won’t. Some expect that sanctions will be lifted. The collective West introduced them not for that. Their aim is clear - to stop Russia’s development. To subjugate Russia. None of this will happen. We have been living under certain sanctions since Ivan the Terrible," she added.

Matviyenko stressed that the Western sanctions had failed to ruin the Russian economy. "No one should have any doubts that, despite all the difficulties, we will overcome. Russia is a country of great opportunities and of smart and talented people.".