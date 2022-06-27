Moscow expels eight Greek diplomats in retaliation — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The ambassador of Greece in Moscow Ekaterini Nassika was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday to be told that eight Greek diplomats in Russia had been declared as personae non gratae in a retaliatory gesture.

"On June 27, the ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Russia Ekaterini Nassika, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to her in connection with the confrontational course of the Greek authorities towards Russia, including the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime and the declaration of a group of Russian diplomats in Greece as personae non gratae," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The ambassador was handed a notification that in retaliation eight Greek diplomats in Russia have been declared as persona non grata. They must leave the country within eight days. Information was provided about the other steps being taken by the Russian side concerning the functioning of Greek offices in Russia."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the issue on the agenda was "a direct consequence of unfriendly actions initiated by the Greek authorities."

"Entire responsibility for this rests upon Athens. It was stressed that if the anti-Russian policy continues, we will reserve the right to retaliate," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.