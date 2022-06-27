At least 50,000 Ukrainian troops killed since start of special operation — DPR official

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. At least 50,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of Russia’s special operation, First Deputy Information Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Daniil Bezsonov said on Monday.

"Ukraine has suffered huge losses, most of its combat-ready and experienced troops have either been killed or captured," he told Channel One. "Based on my observations, the information available on the Internet and even official reports, their losses stand at over 50,000 troops killed along the entire frontline," Bezsonov added.

"And if we count those wounded, their number is three to four times higher, exceeding roughly 100,000 or even 150,000," he added.

According to the DPR official, those who come to replace the killed and wounded troops are mostly members of territorial defense units whose morale is rather low. "They do have capable forces and as far as I know, they are trying to redeploy them from the Belarusian border to Donbass. However, it’s nothing but a PR stunt," Bezsonov noted.