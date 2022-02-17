US fails to constructively respond to main points of Russia’s security proposals — MFA

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The US has failed to provide a constructive response to the basic points of Moscow’s draft treaty on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a written reaction to the US reply to security guarantee proposals.

"The US side has failed to provide a constructive response to the basic points of the draft treaty on security guarantees of the part of the US prepared by the Russian side," the statement reads.

According to the document, "the US side deliberately chose the issues that it feels comfortable to discuss, which raises doubts that Washington is willing to settle the European security issue."

"That package nature of the Russian proposals has been ignored and ‘convenient’ issues have deliberately been picked up and then twisted to create advantages for the US and its allies," the statement said. "This approach and the accompanying narrative by US officials are reinforcing substantiated doubts that Washington is really committed to rectifying the European security situation," the Russian foreign ministry emphasized.

Hence, Moscow will have to respond, in particular, by using military-technical measures, according to the document. The reason for this, as the foreign ministry said, is "the US unwillingness to agree on strong and legally binding guarantees.".