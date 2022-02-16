Putin-Scholz conversation was business-like regardless of meeting’s length — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The variation in the length of time of Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with one foreign leader or another does not reflect the content whatsoever, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the fact that Putin's meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 15 lasted more than three hours, while previous talks with French President Emmanuel Macron lasted more than five.

"The length of the conversation is hardly a measure of content. The talks with both President Macron and Chancellor Scholz were business-like and very, very constructive," the Kremlin spokesman assured.

He emphasized that the president had a "very confidential, constructive and working conversation" with the leader of Germany.