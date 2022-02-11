Kremlin assures seating differences between Putin and his guests not related to politics

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The negotiation aspects between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign guests in the Kremlin are related to different COVID-19 regulations in various countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"In some situations, Putin communicates with his guests directly, very close, seated in front of his office’s fireplace and they shake hands. With others, he negotiates at a table six meters in length," the press secretary said responding to a question from TASS. According to him, "it is actually related to the fact that some leaders follow their rules, and do not intend to interact with the host in exchanging [coronavirus] tests." "We understand that this is customary global practice," Peskov assured.

"In this case, the protocol of additional measures to protect the health of our president and our guests comes into force, and then we use distancing," the presidential spokesman explained. "If medics, infection disease specialists cooperate and carry out tests [of both sides], then there is a chance to avoid restrictions as such and make direct contact," he specified.