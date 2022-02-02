Moscow is concerned about latest developments in Guinea-Bissau — MFA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Moscow expressed concern about the latest developments in Guinea Bissau and reaffirmed its belief that any attempts at the unconstitutional change of government are unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, a coup attempt in the country took place on February 1. "Moscow expresses alarm and concern in connection with the latest developments in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau," the statement said. "We reaffirm our principled rejection of any attempts at the unconstitutional change of government."

"We strongly urge all political forces of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to refrain from actions that could provoke violence and to work towards a peaceful settlement of differences," the statement went on to say. "We expect that the society of Bissau will continue to advance along the path of stable and democratic development."

On Tuesday, armed men broke into the government building, where an extraordinary cabinet meeting was being held under the chairmanship of the head of state. A special marine corps unit that arrived at the government building managed to rescue the head of state and members of the government. Returning to his residence, the head of state delivered an address to the people. He stated that people that are suspected of involvement in drug trafficking had attempted to seize power in Guinea-Bissau.