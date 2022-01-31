Moscow will respond to London's attack on Russian business, if it follows — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Moscow will provide a response to London's attack on Russian business if it occurs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Of course, an attack by an individual country on Russian business implies retaliatory measures, and these measures will be determined taking into account our own interests, proceeding from our own interests, if necessary," Peskov said when asked whether Russia will take retaliatory measures if the UK imposes restrictions on the assets of large Russian businesses.

Earlier, the Times newspaper reported citing sources in the British Cabinet that the UK government will present a new package of sanctions against Russia on Monday, which could affect the assets of Russian energy companies. "Under plans to be unveiled to MPs today, the government will impose asset freezes and travel bans on individuals and entities that have 'strategic significance' to the Russian government," the newspaper wrote.

On January 30, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in an interview with Sky News, said that the country's authorities would amend the current legislation in order to be able to expand the sanctions list. According to her, London can currently only impose sanctions against those who are directly involved in destabilization activities in Ukraine. Amendments to the legislation will expand the list so that any company of interest to the Kremlin and the Russian regime could be subject to sanctions.