Russia afraid of no one, including US — Deputy Foreign Minister

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. Russia is not afraid of any state, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists ahead of the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva.

"We are not afraid of anyone, even the US," he said, answering a question from CBS if "Ukraine frightens Russia."

Ryabkov also disclosed that Washington promised to provide a response to Moscow’s proposals on guarantees of security next week.

The meeting between Lavrov and Blinken kicked off in Geneva Friday.