Crimean permanent representative says ports agree to cooperate with Syria’s Latakia

SIMFEROPOL, January 17. /TASS/. The Crimean seaports have signed agreements on cooperation with Syria’s port of Latakia, Permanent Representative of Crimea under the Russian President Georgy Muradov said at a meeting with representatives of the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic visiting Crimea on Monday.

"[The cooperation is underway] at the level of economic entities. Our seaports have signed an agreement with the port of Latakia," he said, adding that earlier Yalta and Latakia agreed to cooperate.

The decisions on cooperation between Syria and Crimea taken earlier have gained traction, Muradov noted. "We are currently signing agreements at the level of ministries and departments, including at tomorrow’s commission - in the tourism sector, a three-year work plan," he added.

At the end of August 2019, during a visit to Damascus, Crimea’s representatives on the Russian delegation signed an agreement with Syria’s Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade on trade and economic cooperation between a number of Russian and Syrian enterprises, particularly on Russian grain crop supplies to Syria, as wells as the deliveries on fruits, nuts, oil and wax to Russia.