Several issues of Russian-US relations not discussed at Geneva meeting — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The talks in Geneva did not cover a number of issues of Russian-American relations due to a lack of time to discuss them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with RTVI on Thursday.

"We had quite an intense agenda in Geneva. And there was no way that something else could be built in there, we had to keep up with the schedule. For example, US-Russia bilateral issues were not discussed at all. Although there is a wide range of issues, and they multiply, they do not go anywhere, they must be dealt with, but there simply was no time," the senior diplomat said, referring to the Russian-American and NATO talks on security guarantees.

US-Russian consultations on security guarantees ended on January 10 in Geneva. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a draft treaty with the United States on security guarantees, as well as an agreement on measures to ensure the security of Russia and member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.