Iranian president’s visit to Russia is being worked on — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia is being worked out, the Kremlin will announce the dates of this visit in due course, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is true that the possibility of such a visit is being worked on. We will keep you updated about the dates of this trip in due course," he said.

The negotiations on trade relations and financial agreements will be key topics of the upcoming Iranian president’s visit to Russia, according to the vice-president of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce Kambiz Mirkarimi.

"The visit of [Iranian] President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow is crucial," the IRNA news agency cited him as saying. "One of the features of the upcoming visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is that the negotiations will be held at the high level on trade relations and financial agreements. We expect that these negotiations will succeed in the development of bilateral economic cooperation."

According to the IRNA source, Raisi’s visit to Moscow will be held in the coming days. Official dates for the visit have not been released yet.