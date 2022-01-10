CSTO members show determination to prevent color revolutions on their soil, says Putin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have shown determination to prevent attempts to destabilize the situation in their countries and implement color revolution scenarios, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing an online CSTO summit on the situation in Kazakhstan.

"We realize that the developments in Kazakhstan mark neither the first nor the last attempt at foreign interference in the domestic affairs of our countries. The measures that the CSTO took made it clear that we would not let anyone destabilize the situation in our domain or implement the so-called color revolution scenarios," Putin emphasized.

"Attempts continue on the Internet and social media to embroil our citizens in protest activities that precede terrorist attacks, which is what the Kazakh president specified today," the Russian leader noted, adding: "The chronology of events in Kazakhstan is perfectly clear, we all have seen it."

The Russian president stressed that the recent developments in Kazakhstan proved that "certain forces are okay about using cyberspace and social media to recruit extremists and terrorists and create sleeper militant cells." "In this regard, I believe that it would be reasonable to order the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils to make sure that the working groups on cybersecurity and the fight against terrorism and extremism develop initiatives on joint activities aimed at preventing attempts at destructive foreign interference in the CSTO’s zone of responsibility," Putin emphasized.

According to the Russian leader, it is crucial to ensure that "tragic events such as those that Kazakhstan is going through will never take us by surprise again, that we remain alert and ready to resist any provocations."