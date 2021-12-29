Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus discuss implementation of integration documents

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko discussed the implementation of the package of integrational documents within the Union State, as well as the deepening of industrial cooperation, the Belarusian government press office told TASS Wednesday.

"During their phone call, Roman Golovchenko and Mikhail Mishustin noted that the trade volume between the two countries increased between January and October 2021 by almost 36% compared to the same period last year. The Prime Ministers also discussed a wide array of ongoing issues of bilateral interaction between Russia and Belarus, including the implementation of the integration documents’ package, adopted on November 4 this year," the press office said.

It also informed that the sides discussed the future measures on "the deepening of industrial cooperation and import substitution, as well as the timeline of upcoming meetings and contacts."

"The Prime Ministers underscored that, in the current constructive nature of bilateral interaction will only be reinforced in the future," the press office said.