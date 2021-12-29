Ambassador says some trials involving Russian victims take too long in Turkey

ANKARA, December 29. /TASS/. Some trials involving Russians that suffered in various incidents in Turkey aren’t making any progress, Alexey Yerkhov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, told reporters on Wednesday.

"They are being delayed," he said. "It takes literally years to consider cases where Russian tourists died or suffered injuries as a result of car accidents, or through the negligence of local people or hotel staff."

Russia has conveyed to Turkey that this could deal a blow to the country’s allure as a tourist destination, he said.

He listed some of the cases. Alisa Adamova, who was under 18 years old, died while using a swimming pool in a Bodrum hotel due to apparent negligence by hotel staff, and a trial has been ongoing since September 2019, the ambassador said. Olga Desyatova died in a water park in Alania, and the investigation is taking more than two years already, he said.

In the case of Sofia Lanshakova, which was considered for many years, a court ruled the local hotel staff not guilty on charges of providing unsafe services, the diplomat said.

He warned Russian tourists to be aware of the Turkish legal system when traveling to the country on tours.

In a recent case, a group of Russian tourists was accused of setting fire to a forest when they went on a hiking trek as fires raged across the country.

"These things sometimes, unfortunately, come out of thin air," he said. "One has to be careful".