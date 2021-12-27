Crimea’s head points to strong unofficial ties with Belarus

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The people of Crimea and Belarus maintain active ties without using official channels for the work that currently involves people-to-people diplomacy, business cooperation, and the tourism industry, the Russian region’s head Sergey Aksyonov said in an interview with Andrey Vandenko in a TASS special project Top Officials on Monday.

"There are no [official contacts so far]. It is just about people-to-people diplomacy. Members of Crimea’s Belarusian community are engaged in active interaction, they maintain ties, visiting their fellow countrymen. As for entrepreneurs, their business activities are free of politics, so to say," Aksyonov pointed out.

He noted that for instance, a Belarusian health center continued to operate in Crimea, the tourist inflow had been low but stable since 2014. Belarusian representatives used to attend the Yalta International Economic Forum before the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if Crimea was looking forward to a visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko who had told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in November that he would like to make a trip to the peninsula, Aksyonov said: "It is up to Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] to decide. He invited the Belarusian president and our leader always has my full support. We will certainly be happy to welcome Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko]. They are our Slavic brothers so why should we remain apart?" Crimea’s head added.

Following the 2014 referendum on the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia, Ukraine and Western nations introduced a number of sanctions against Russia, which particularly target Russian businessmen and politicians, as well as foreign guests and company employees who visit Crimea. The countries maintain a ban on any positive information about the situation on the peninsula and seek to prevent the region from taking part in international activities abroad. However, numerous foreign delegations visit the peninsula to participate in various forums, congresses, scientific conferences and sporting events, they work together with researchers from Crimea and Sevastopol, establish and cultivate businesses and maintain social connections.