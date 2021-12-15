China ready to work with Russia, CSTO to support peace, stability in region — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 15. /TASS/. China plans to expand cooperation with Russia and Collective Security Treaty Organization member countries to support security in the region, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday during a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Chinese side intends to continue to develop flexible and diversified cooperation with Russia and CSTO member countries and stand up for security and stability in the region," a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.

Talks between the leaders of the two countries lasted about one-and-a-half hours, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. He said they discussed "literally all pressing and important issues" ranging from security guarantees for Russia in Europe to the creation of new alliances in the Asian-Pacific region. Putin and Xi Jinping also spoke about bilateral relations and future meetings, one of which may take place in February next year, Ushakov said.