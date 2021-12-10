US introduced sanctions against Russia's European Institute JUSTO

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against Moscow-based European Institute JUSTO and its rector Dmitry Soin. The notice to that effect was posted on the OFAC’s website on Friday.

Sanctions were introduced because the Institute had allegedly helped with the issuance of student visas for builders from North Korea in Russia.

Washington also introduced sanctions against 14 individuals from China, North Korea, Myanmar and Bangladesh and nine other organizations from different countries.