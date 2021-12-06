Putin, Modi call for comprehensive reform of UN Security Council — statement

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi called for a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council in order to make it more inclusive and efficient in a joint statement, published on the Kremlin’s website Monday.

"Both sides called for comprehensive reform of the UNSC to reflect contemporary global realities and to make it more representative, effective and efficient in dealing with issues of international peace and security," the statement reads.

Putin also congratulated India with its successful presidency over the Council in August and reaffirmed his support for India’s permanent membership of a reformed and expanded UN Security Council.

Besides, the Russian side "appreciated India’s UNSC priorities which include commitment to strengthen and reform the multilateral system, rule of law, fair and equitable international system."

Overall, the two leaders noted the high level of the political dialogue and cooperation between Russia and India on the UN platform and agreed to increase it further.

"Both sides stressed the importance of reinvigorating multilateralism, with the central coordinating role played by the United Nations in world affairs. The sides underlined the primacy of respect for international law and emphasized their commitment to the purposes and the principles stated in the UN Charter including the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of Member States," the statement reads.