Lavrov castigates US ‘hysteria’ about Russian military drills

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The US is whipping up tensions about drills by the Russian armed forces even as American military bases surround the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We have faced accusations over drills by the Russian armed forces, which Russia holds on its own sovereign territory, by countries that are moving huge numbers of troops and military equipment from across the ocean toward our borders," Lavrov told an audience attending a conference held by the Gorchakov Foundation for the Support of Public Diplomacy.

The accusations and the fact that the US has placed military bases around Russia have become something "that every school student knows," the top diplomat stressed.

"And yet, this hysteria is constantly being whipped up" about the drills, he said.

"The efforts by the West to preserve its hegemony at any cost run counter to the objective course of history because there is China, India, Brazil and there are the centers of development in Africa, Latin America and Asia," he pointed out. "A multipolar world order is being formulated," he specified.

Moscow would advocate that the entire multilateral process should focus on agreements and consensus-based solutions, Lavrov said. Russia is ready to search for compromises and has repeatedly proven its willingness to negotiate, he noted.