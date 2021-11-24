Iran’s nuclear activities deviating more and more from JCPoA parameters - Russian envoy

VIENNA, November 24. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about an increase in Tehran’s nuclear program, which is gradually deviating from the parameters agreed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"The activities of IRI (the Islamic Republic of Iran - TASS) in the nuclear field are more and more deviating from the parameters agreed in the JCPoA," Ulyanov said in a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry. "Along with this, we are concerned about the further qualitative and quantitative enlargement of the scale of the IRI’s nuclear program."

In this regard, the Russian envoy called to "fix the situation urgently" and to examine the reasons why Iran opted to divert from the nuclear deal.

"It is necessary to remove the root causes that impelled Iran to sway from the terms of the nuclear deal, namely the US withdrawal from the JCPoA and the impact of Washington’s massive sanctions on the IRI," the diplomat said.

According to Ulyanov, the only solution may be the Vienna negotiations aimed at renewing the Iran nuclear deal. However, the envoy urged their participants "not to start the dialogue from scratch."

"Such an approach will help ensure dynamic progress in the negotiations in order to promptly restore the JCPoA within its original framework without additions and deletions," the diplomat concluded.