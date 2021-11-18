Russian ambassador warns Afghanistan facing threat of famine

KABUL, November 18. /TASS/. The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is disastrous as famine is looming in the country, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov told reporters on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the situation is disastrous. Famine is looming in Afghanistan. Social and economic difficulties are piling up," he said in response to a question. "The Taliban [outlawed in Russia] should thank the US for that as it was Washington who froze Afghanistan's assets," Zhirnov added.

The envoy pointed out that based on the Russian president's order, the Defense Ministry had begun the deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, which is being put together by the Emergencies Ministry. "It will total more than 100 tonnes. On November 18, military transport planes delivered 36 tonnes of food and basic necessities to Kabul. Two more groups of the Defense Ministry's planes are expected to deliver humanitarian supplies, including medicines, in the near future," the Russian ambassador specified.

He also said that several hundred Russian nationals remained in Afghanistan. "Those who wish to leave for Russia will be repatriated today on the Defense Ministry's flights that earlier delivered humanitarian aid," Zhirnov stated.

On November 18, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu handed down instructions based on President Vladimir Putin's order to send military transport planes to Afghanistan to evacuate over 380 citizens of Russia, other members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia) and Afghanistan. According to the Russian defense minister's instructions, a group of three military transport planes was formed that promptly departed from the Chkalovsky Air Base. Each of the planes carried military medical teams who have medical equipment and medicines to aid and support the evacuees.

On August 25, Russian military transport aircraft evacuated about 400 citizens of Russia, CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan) along with Uzbek nationals from Afghanistan.