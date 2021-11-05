Greek Prime Minister to visit Moscow on December 8 - daily

ATHENS, November 5. /TASS/. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to make a visit to Moscow on December 8, the Greek newspaper Proto Thema reported on Friday.

The visit is expected to be brief, and the prime minister will return to Greece the same day.

There has not been any official information about Mitsotakis’ visit to Moscow from his press service yet.

In August, Mitsotakis held talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin by phone, focusing on the catastrophic wildfires in Greece. Russia sent a Be-220ChS amphibious aircraft to help Greeks battle fires. The Kremlin reported at the time that at the urgent request of the Greek government, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to reinforce the Russian team combatting wildfires in central Greece. Two Ilyushin Il-76 firefighting aircraft and two Mi-8 helicopters were deployed to Greece to extinguish the fires.