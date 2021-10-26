Russia, Algeria focus on Western Sahara settlement

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. In a phone conversation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed the Western Sahara settlement with Amar Belani, Algeria’s Special Representative for Western Sahara and Maghreb Countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"An exchange of views took place on the situation regarding the Western Sahara settlement in light of the discussion of the UNSC draft resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission for Referendum in Western Sahara," the message reads. "Vershinin confirmed the principled position in favor of finding a political solution to this long-standing problem as soon as possible based on the relevant resolutions of the United Nations and its Security Council."

Russia’s foreign policy agency stressed that the sides had noted the counterproductive moves "to pre-determine the final status of Western Sahara" and underscored the necessity to continue coordinated efforts by the world community aimed at resolving this conflict which meets the fundamental interests of the Maghreb people.

"Mutual support was expressed for the activities of the newly appointed Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura," the ministry added.

"The overall tone was expressed for the further development of friendly Russian-Algerian relations, including the deepening of foreign policy coordination," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.