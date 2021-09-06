Russia to foil any attempts to rewrite universally recognized outcome of WWII, Lavrov vows

MOSCOW, September 6. / TASS /. Russia’s diplomacy is going to keep on combating any attempts, by whomever, to revise the outcome of World War II, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Monday.

"In the next few days, the 76th session of the UN General Assembly will open in New York. In this regard, it is worth recalling that the universally recognized results of World War II, enshrined in the world organization’s charter, are sacrosanct. Russia’s diplomacy will continue to suppress attempts to revise them, no matter what the source is," the country’s top diplomat said in a video message to the participants of the ‘Khabarovsk Process: Historical Lessons and Contemporary Challenges’ forum.

"Also, some scientific, expert circles as well as the general public are called upon to make a significant contribution to this work, in particular through such events as this forum," Lavrov emphasized.

This forum is devoted to the December 1949 Khabarovsk trial against a group of Japanese military personnel guilty of creating chemical and bacteriological weapons, along with testing them on living people, the Russian foreign minister went on to say. "The archival materials presented at the exhibition clearly indicate the role of our country’s Foreign Ministry in organizing the Khabarovsk trial. The Russian diplomats effectively explained to the allied powers the reasons why this trial was necessary. The main one was that the crimes of Unit 731 and others in Japan’s combat forces, who engaged in inhuman experiments on prisoners of war, had not been sufficiently reflected in the 1946-1948 Tokyo Tribunal’s materials," Lavrov noted.

The Russian foreign minister pointed out that in this respect, the Khabarovsk trial had become an important addition to the Tokyo Court, because for the first time it testified to the horrors of the use of biological weapons. "[The trial] has shown the world the horrific side of militarist Japan. The verdict passed by the court gave an objective assessment of the crimes committed. It is essential that both present and future generations remember the atrocities of the Japanese militarists, who left a blood-soaked mark on the history of mankind. We have no moral right to forget about this," Lavrov emphasized.