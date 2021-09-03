Absence of Russian-Japanese peace treaty is nonsense — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the absence of a peace treaty between Russia and Japan is nonsense at a time when both countries are interested in the normalization of relations and cooperation.

"We believe that the absence of such a document in our relations is nonsense. The more so, since Russia and Japan are interested in the full normalization of our relations. I have in mind our mutual strategic interest in developing cooperation. We have always said it is necessary to respect the results enshrined in international documents, the results of World War II. We have never refused to have a dialogue on a peace treaty," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday.

He stressed that the authorities of Russia and Japan had repeatedly agreed on joint work on the territory of the Kuril Islands, but the Japanese side repeatedly revised its stance. Russia regards it as its duty to arrange for the corresponding work and to create the necessary conditions for economic activity in accordance with security requirements.

"We must take into account the existing realities. One of these is this: in discussing a peace treaty we are obliged to ensure a peaceful future, and this means there should be guarantees against any surprises, such as the possible deployment of US forces, let alone attack missile systems near our borders. All these questions were put to the Japanese side. We have not received any answers yet. I believe that in this sense the ball is in our partners’ court," Putin said.

