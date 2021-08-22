US-sponsored Summit for Democracy will attempt to diminish role of UN - Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Summit for Democracy, the US plans to hold online in December, will be another attempt to belittle the UN, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday.

"It is clear that this will be another attempt to diminish the importance of the UN," he said at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and representatives of the United Russia party

"It is they who will determine what nations are democracies, they will invite guests themselves," the minister added.

On August 11, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden would convene the Summit for Democracy on December 9-10 via videoconference. It is expected that three fundamental topics will be considered: protection from authoritarianism, fight against corruption, and respect for human rights.