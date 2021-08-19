Russia, Libya discussing full revival of economic ties, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Tripoli are discussing the full revival of economic ties and projects that were put on hold a decade ago as a result of NATO’s aggression against Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following the talks with Foreign Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity Najla Mangoush on Thursday.

"We particularly focused on the necessity to revive economic projects that were put on hold ten years ago after NATO committed aggression against Libya and ruined the Libyan state. In this respect we particularly focused on the revival of the intergovernmental trade and economic commission, with the participation of companies including Gazprom Neft, Tatneft, Russian Railways, which were involved in implementation of mutually beneficial projects together with their Libyan partners before 2011," he said.

"For the economic ties to fully recover for the mutual benefit of our countries, it is extremely important to consolidate the positive steps that have been made since last autumn in the context of promotion of the settlement process, and complete those processes through agreements between all Libyans on integrating structures, state institutions in the area of economy, finance, the social field, the defense and security field," the minister added.

Russia would also be glad to revive educational, humanitarian and cultural ties with Libya, Lavrov noted.