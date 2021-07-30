Over 20 agreements signed at KazanSummit

KAZAN, July 30. /TASS/. More than 20 agreements have been signed at the platform of the international economic summit ‘Russia — Islamic world: KazanSummit 2021’ that is taking place from July 28 to 30 in Russia's Kazan.

Particularly, the government of the Republic of Tatarstan and Rusatom Healthcare signed an agreement on construction of a multipurpose exposure center for radiation processing of medical products on the sidelines of the summit. "Investments are worth 300 mln rubles ($4 mln). Multipurpose exposure centers are our target. Here [in Kazan], we have everything logically established, a huge industrial park that is set to facilitate the development of industrial production of items," СEO of Rusatom Healthcare Natalia Komarova who signed the agreement on construction of the center for sterilization of medical products, told TASS.

More than 90 roundtables were held at the summit, with partnership finances, halal industry, youth diplomacy, medicine, sport, creative industries, export expansion, entrepreneurship and investment being the key subjects of the business program.

"Representatives of 64 countries and 38 Russian regions took part in the business program of the summit," a representative of press service of Tatarstan’s investment development agency said.

The discussions at the summit also focused on strengthening ties between Russia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Grigory Karasin, who heads the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament), said when speaking at one of the roundtables, that the potential of trans-regional cooperation of Russian constituent entities with Islamic states is huge, albeit untapped so far. Moreover, it became known during the event that the meeting of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation is planned to be held in August in Syria.

As part of the summit Russia Halal Expo’21 was organized, showcasing services and halal products made by Russia, CIS and non-CIS states.

Apart from Russian companies, representatives of Turkey, Indonesia, Bahrein, the UAE, Saudi Arabi, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan presented their countries.

The international economic summit ‘Russia — Islamic world: KazanSummit 2021’ has been held in Tatarstan for 12 years, though in 2020 it was cancelled due to the pandemic of the coronavirus infection. The summit took place for the first time in 2009, with 250 participants, whereas in 2019 more than 3,500 delegates attended the event.