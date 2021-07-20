{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Moscow to welcome US contribution to restoring peace in Ukraine — senior official

According to Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak, Russia will be against engaging new participants in the existing negotiating formats only if this participation is meant to encourage a military solution to the conflict

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia is not against engaging new participants in the existing negotiating formats on ironing out the conflict in Donbass, including the United States, if this concerns peace initiatives, Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak said in an interview with the French magazine Politique Internationale.

"We have no principal objections to engaging new participants in the existing negotiating formats, including the United States, if we are talking about new constructive ideas and a peaceful political settlement of the conflict," Kozak said.

However, if this participation and support for Ukraine is meant to encourage a military solution to the conflict, Moscow will be against this, Kozak stressed.

Meanwhile, the senior official voiced confidence that the new US administration will use its influence in Ukraine and will be able to make a significant contribution to restoring peace and internal political stability there. "We will welcome and support efforts on this track," Kozak stated.

